Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Russian Oil Depot

A fire broke out at an oil depot in the southern Russian port of Novorossiysk following a Ukrainian drone attack, the city's mayor said on Saturday.

"As a result of falling UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) debris, a fire broke out at the oil depot. Several technical and administrative buildings caught fire. Fragments of the drones also fell onto the fuel terminal site," Mayor Andrey Kravchenko wrote on Telegram.

Two people were wounded, he added.

Novorossiysk handles around a fifth of Russia's crude oil shipments and is the country's largest export hub on the Black Sea.