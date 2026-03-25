Ukraine Hits Ust-Luga Oil Terminal in Largest Overnight Drone Attack of the Year

Ukraine launched its largest overnight wave of drone attacks on Russia so far this year between Tuesday and Wednesday, sparking a fire at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga in the northwestern Leningrad region.

Governor Alexander Drozdenko said firefighters were battling a blaze at the port, which can handle around 700,000 barrels of oil exports per day. He did not provide details on the extent of the damage but said there were no casualties.

A source cited by Reuters said the terminal, which also exports coal, grains and fertilizers, was sealed off and several oil storage tanks had caught fire.

Drozdenko said 56 drones were intercepted in the skies above the Leningrad region overnight. A residential building in the city of Vyborg, around 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Ust-Luga, was damaged, he said.

Unverified images published on social media appeared to show an old building in the city, which is popular among tourists, engulfed in flames.