Ukraine Strikes Primorsk Port in Northwestern Russia, Damaging Fuel Reservoirs

A Ukrainian drone attack damaged fuel reservoirs at the oil export hub of Primorsk in northwestern Russia, regional authorities said Monday.

Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said the port, which can export more than 1 million barrels of oil per day, caught fire after the attack.

Firefighters were battling the blaze at the port, Drozdenko said later in the morning, while workers were evacuated amid emergency response efforts.

The governor said that air defense systems intercepted more than 70 Ukrainian drones in the skies above the Leningrad region between Sunday and early Monday.

Ukraine also attacked the Primorsk port in September, disrupting oil loading.