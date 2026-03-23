Ukraine Strikes Primorsk Port in Northwestern Russia, Damaging Fuel Reservoirs

A Ukrainian drone attack damaged fuel reservoirs at the oil export hub of Primorsk in northwestern Russia, regional authorities said Monday.
Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said the port, which can export more than 1 million barrels of oil per day, caught fire after the attack.
Firefighters were battling the blaze at the port, Drozdenko said later in the morning, while workers were evacuated amid emergency response efforts.
The governor said that air defense systems intercepted more than 70 Ukrainian drones in the skies above the Leningrad region between Sunday and early Monday.
Ukraine also attacked the Primorsk port in September, disrupting oil loading.
Industry sources told Reuters on Monday that Primorsk port, as well as Ust-Luga port, located around 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the south, had suspended operations.
It was not immediately clear whether Ust-Luga also sustained damage due to the drone attack. Drozdenko did not mention the port in his statements about the overnight strikes.
Ust-Luga handles around 700,000 barrels of oil exports per day, according to Reuters.
The reported suspension of operations at the two ports comes at a volatile moment for global energy markets due to Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to U.S.-Israeli attacks.
St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo International Airport suspended arrival and departure flights around midnight on Monday due to the drone attack. Those restrictions were lifted around 9 a.m. local time.
Both Ukraine and Russia regularly launch drone and missile strikes at each other’s territory, with officials in Kyiv justifying their attacks as retaliation for Russia’s full-scale invasion and ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territory.
Ukraine says it primarily targets military and energy infrastructure in an attempt to impede the Kremlin’s ability to finance its war.
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