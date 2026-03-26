Major Oil Refinery in Leningrad Region Reportedly Damaged in Ukrainian Drone Strike

Ukrainian drones are believed to have struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in the northwestern Leningrad region early Thursday, coming after days of repeated strikes on nearby oil terminals that have led to disruptions in export flows.
Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said that an industrial site was damaged in the Kirishky district, which is home to the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery. He did not provide details on the extent of the damage but said there were no casualties.
Unverified reports cited nearby residents as saying that the refinery was attacked.
Kirishinefteorgsintez is a subsidiary of the oil and gas company Surgutneftegaz. In 2024, the refinery was estimated to have processed nearly 7% of Russia’s total oil refining volume, or 350,000 barrels per day.
Ukraine previously attacked the refinery in October, forcing the shutdown of its main unit, which accounted for around 40% of its processing capacity.
Drozdenko said 21 Ukrainian drones were intercepted in the skies above the Leningrad region between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported downing 125 Ukrainian drones overnight across 13 Russian regions, including the Leningrad region.
Thursday’s attack comes after repeated strikes over the past week on two major oil terminals in northwestern Russia, which have led to temporary suspensions of operations.
Altogether, an estimated 40% of Russia’s oil export capacity has been disrupted by Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil and fuel infrastructure, the halt of oil flows along the Druzhba pipeline since January and the seizure of Russian oil tankers.
Oil and gas exports are a key source of revenue for the Russian budget.
Ukraine has stepped up its strikes on Russian energy infrastructure in recent weeks by targeting oil facilities in a bid to disrupt the Kremlin’s war financing.
The latest attacks come at a volatile moment for global energy markets as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran drives up oil prices and raises fears of supply disruptions.
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