Major Oil Refinery in Leningrad Region Reportedly Damaged in Ukrainian Drone Strike

Ukrainian drones are believed to have struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in the northwestern Leningrad region early Thursday, coming after days of repeated strikes on nearby oil terminals that have led to disruptions in export flows.

Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said that an industrial site was damaged in the Kirishky district, which is home to the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery. He did not provide details on the extent of the damage but said there were no casualties.

Unverified reports cited nearby residents as saying that the refinery was attacked.

Kirishinefteorgsintez is a subsidiary of the oil and gas company Surgutneftegaz. In 2024, the refinery was estimated to have processed nearly 7% of Russia’s total oil refining volume, or 350,000 barrels per day.

Ukraine previously attacked the refinery in October, forcing the shutdown of its main unit, which accounted for around 40% of its processing capacity.