Ukrainian Drone Attack on Tuapse Port Kills 1

A Ukrainian drone attack on the Black Sea port of Tuapse killed at least one person and ignited multiple fires at a major export terminal on Monday, the second strike to damage the strategic energy hub in less than a week.

The overnight assault appeared to target the Rosneft-owned Tuapse refinery, where fires had only just been extinguished from a previous Ukrainian drone strike on Thursday.

Telegram news channels published what were said to be eyewitness videos of oil storage tanks set ablaze in the attack. Local authorities said a gas pipeline, a church and two schools were also damaged.

“Fire crews and rescue services are currently engaged at every site,” Tuapse Mayor Sergei Boyko said, noting that the strikes hit several locations across the port’s export terminal.

NASA satellite imagery on Monday afternoon showed a plume of black smoke extending several dozen kilometers east from Tuapse.

Krasnodar region Governor Venyamin Kondratyev said one man was killed and another was injured in the attack.

Ukraine’s military said Thursday it struck infrastructure in Tuapse and two oil depots in annexed Crimea. Russian authorities in Krasnodar later reported that the strike caused a small oil spill in the Black Sea.