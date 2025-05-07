Largest-Ever Ukrainian Drone Attack Paralyzes Russian Airports, Stranding Thousands of Passengers

Ukraine’s largest-ever drone attack against Russia triggered hours of travel chaos late Tuesday and early Wednesday, with repeated airport closures in Moscow and its surrounding regions.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it destroyed 524 Ukrainian drones across the country overnight, making it the largest wave of drone attacks since President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The military also reported destroying several rockets.

Amid the air assault, civil aviation authorities temporarily grounded flights at Moscow’s Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports, as well as in the cities of Nizhny Novgorod, Kirov, Yaroslavl, Kazan and others, warning of possible cancellations.

“The restrictions were imposed to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights,” said Artyom Korenyako, a spokesperson for Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency.

Major airlines, including Aeroflot, Pobeda and S7, told passengers to expect disruptions as they canceled hundreds of flights for Tuesday and Wednesday. S7 promised to issue a full refund for passengers with canceled flights or exchange tickets for other flights if there are available seats.