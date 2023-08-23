Flurry of Drone Attacks on Moscow Disrupts Russians' Summer Travel

Russians have faced increasing disruptions to their summer travel plans as near-daily drone attacks on Moscow have prompted airports in the surrounding area to introduce temporary closures and flight restrictions.

The closures prompted by the drone incidents, which authorities blame on Kyiv, are the latest impact of Moscow’s 18-month war on Ukraine on ordinary Russians.

All major airports in the Russian capital were briefly closed overnight amid reports of a fresh wave of drone strikes, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing aviation authorities.

Safety concerns stemming from drone activities prompted authorities to declare a Kover (“Carpet”) regime at all Moscow airports, media reported Wednesday.

This regime, which is activated when an unidentified object is detected in the sky, forces the immediate landing or withdrawal of all civilian aircraft from the zone of danger.

All major airports serving the Russian capital were closed for the first time last Friday, with the Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky airports’ operations halted due to drone activity.

Although all air terminals resumed operations shortly after the most recent closure on Wednesday, the near-daily flight restrictions at the capital’s air transit hubs sparked sarcastic reactions from Telegram users, who pointed to the disconnect between the official portrayal of the situation in Russia and reality.