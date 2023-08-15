Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Incursion Into Border Region – Governor

Russian military and security forces prevented a Ukrainian sabotage group from infiltrating western Russia’s Bryansk region, the regional governor said Tuesday.

Russia’s armed forces, together with Federal Security Service (FSB) border agents and National Guard special units, thwarted "an attempt by a Ukrainian diversionary reconnaissance group to infiltrate” the Bryansk region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

After initially claiming there were no civilian casualties in the attempted incursion, Bogomaz said a farm worker had been injured and hospitalized.

He identified the area targeted in the attack as the village of Kurkovichi, located across the border from northeast Ukraine’s Chernihiv region.