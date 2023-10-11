1 Russian Soldier Killed, 5 Injured in Cross-Border Shelling – Reports

At least one Russian soldier was killed and five others wounded in shelling near the border with Ukraine, media reported Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

Five soldiers were hospitalized in the Bryansk region after a Tuesday afternoon attack on the village of Gudovka, according to Astra, an independent news channel on the Telegram messaging app.

Gudovka lies north of northeastern Ukraine’s Chernihiv region.

One conscript was killed in the attack, Astra said, citing sources in the Bryansk region's medical services. It added that those injured included four conscripts and one contract soldier.

Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz did not report on Tuesday’s attack.

Russia’s Defense Ministry refrains from disclosing its losses resulting from the nearly 20-month invasion of Ukraine.

Bogomaz and Russia’s military have accused Ukrainian forces of attacking the region over the past 48 hours with drones, which they said were downed by Russian air defense systems.

Russia’s border towns and villages have faced regular drone and rocket attacks since the February 2022 invasion, with independent media reporting a combined death toll exceeding 100 civilians.

President Vladimir Putin admitted this summer that Moscow could have better prepared Russia’s regions along the border with Ukraine for cross-border attacks.