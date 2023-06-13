Putin Says Russia Could Have Been 'Better Prepared' for Border Attacks

"Of course, there is nothing good in this," he said, referring to the recent cross-border attacks on the Belgorod region.

His comments, made at a meeting with pro-Kremlin war bloggers and reporters, follow weeks of intensifying strikes on the Belgorod region that included an unprecedented incursion claimed by an anti-Kremlin militia in late May.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday admitted that Moscow could have more successfully readied the country’s southern regions bordering Ukraine for cross-border attacks from Ukrainian territory.

"But in principle, one could have assumed that the enemy would behave this way, and one could have prepared better," he added.

Discussing improvements to Russia’s air defense system, Putin said: “It would be better if this was done in a timely manner and at the proper level, but nevertheless this work is being done.”

“This is a solvable problem,” he said.

Putin said that Moscow's forces in Ukraine were suffering from shortages in some military equipment, including high-precision ammunition and drones.

"During the course of the special military operation, it became clear that many things were lacking," Putin said. "High-precision ammunition, communications equipment, drones etc... We have them, but unfortunately, there is not enough."

He denied that the Kremlin was considering a second round of military mobilization for the war in Ukraine as Kyiv started its long-awaited counteroffensive to retake territories occupied by Russia.

Speaking about Russia’s army recruitment campaign, Putin said that Russia has recruited more than 150,000 contract soldiers since the start of the year.

He also claimed that Ukraine was suffering massive losses in its highly touted counter-offensive against Russian positions in Ukraine, which he said was targeting several sectors of the front.

"Their losses are approaching a level that could be described as catastrophic."

Putin claimed that Kyiv has lost “over 160 tanks and over 360 armored vehicles of various types,” adding that the actual losses could be higher.