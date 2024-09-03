×
Russian Priests Bless Bryansk Region Against Ukrainian Attack

Russian Orthodox priests drove around the western Bryansk region with a religious icon in an attempt to protect it from a potential Ukrainian incursion, the local diocese said.

“Today’s prayer was for the salvation of our fatherland and our native Bryansk region from enemy invasion,” the diocese of Bryansk said in a social media post published late Tuesday.

The “automobile procession,” carrying a revered 12th-century religious icon from the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, was approved by Metropolitan Alexander of Bryansk and Sevsk. Photos shared by the diocese showed priests traveling in a minivan with the icon.

The diocese claimed that the “miracle-working” icon helped residents of Bryansk ward off Napoleon's troops in 1812, leading to annual processions held every Aug. 30.

The Bryansk region has been on heightened alert since a surprise Ukrainian incursion into the neighboring Kursk region that began in early August.

Religious leaders, including Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, have been vocal supporters of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

