Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Soldier Accuses Military Police of Racially Charged Beating

A Russian soldier in occupied Ukraine. Alexander Polegenko / TASS

A Russian soldier from the republic of North Ossetia has accused military police officers of violently beating him and other servicemen during deployment in occupied Ukraine, media reported Tuesday.

Arsen Temirayev said in a video posted on social media that Russian military police officers had attacked him and his fellow soldiers in southern Ukraine’s partially occupied region of Zaporizhzhia.

Temirayev, whose face is heavily bruised in the video, explained that the attack came after a local resident accused him and his fellow soldiers of sexually abusing her children. He denied the claims.

“[The military police officers] shoved our faces to the ground like pigs. They beat us with rifle butts... [They] fired an assault rifle next to my ear as I was lying on the ground,” he said, adding: “The red-hot muzzle [of the rifle] was pressed against my back.”

One of Temirayev's attackers used racial slurs and said “Russia is for Russians” after learning that he was from the North Caucasus. 

“I thought the Nazis were on the other side [of the frontline]. Turns out they’re among us,” he said.

Temirayev called on the authorities to bring the military police officers to justice.

Responding to the video, North Ossetia Governor Sergei Menyaylo said he had asked Russia’s military leadership to punish those involved in the attack. 

“This attitude is unacceptable toward these or any other soldiers who defend Russia’s sovereignty on the frontline,” Menyaylo wrote on Telegram.

Read more about: North Ossetia , Russian military , Ethnic minorities

Read more

death toll

Mobilized Russian Troops Endure Quick Losses in Ukraine War – Report

One in five mobilized Russian soldiers who died in the Ukraine war were killed less than two months after being enlisted, according to IStories and CIT...
2 Min read
mother in uniform

Pregnant Russian Soldier Jailed for Desertion

Lance Corporal Madina Kabaloyeva is Russia’s first female soldier to be convicted for desertion since Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
1 Min read
outlawed activism

Russia Bans Minority Advocacy Group Free Buryatia

The NGO was created in March 2022 and focuses on the rights of mobilized Buryats — an ethnic minority in Siberia — and provides them with legal advice...
1 Min read
CORONAVIRUS UNREST

Hundreds Rally Against Coronavirus Lockdown in Southern Russia

Reports say a protest crowd gathered in the North Ossetian capital Vladikavkaz.