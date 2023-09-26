Russian Soldier Accuses Military Police of Racially Charged Beating

A Russian soldier from the republic of North Ossetia has accused military police officers of violently beating him and other servicemen during deployment in occupied Ukraine, media reported Tuesday.

Arsen Temirayev said in a video posted on social media that Russian military police officers had attacked him and his fellow soldiers in southern Ukraine’s partially occupied region of Zaporizhzhia.

Temirayev, whose face is heavily bruised in the video, explained that the attack came after a local resident accused him and his fellow soldiers of sexually abusing her children. He denied the claims.

“[The military police officers] shoved our faces to the ground like pigs. They beat us with rifle butts... [They] fired an assault rifle next to my ear as I was lying on the ground,” he said, adding: “The red-hot muzzle [of the rifle] was pressed against my back.”