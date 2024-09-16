×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Putin Orders Russian Army to Increase Troop Size by 180K

Russian soldiers. Vladimir Smirnov / TASS

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday increasing the number of soldiers in the Russian military by 180,000, bringing the total number of active servicemen to 1.5 million for this upcoming winter.

The decree, which takes effect Dec. 1, sets the overall number of military personnel within Russia’s army at 2,389,139, including 1.5 million servicemen.

It also marks the third expansion of the military since Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Prior troop increases included 137,000 in August 2022 and another 170,000 last December.

The latest expansion comes as Putin intensifies warnings that letting Ukraine use longer-range weapons to strike targets deep inside his country would put NATO “at war” with Russia.

The Russian leader has repeatedly cautioned that Western military support for Ukraine could lead to a nuclear confrontation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Western powers, particularly the U.K. and U.S., to permit the use of British Storm Shadow missiles and U.S.-made ATACMS missiles to target inside Russian territory.

Read more about: Russian military , Putin

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Claims Capture of Village in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Moscow's forces have been pushing hard to seize more territories of eastern Ukraine
1 Min read

No Changes Planned for General Staff, Putin Says

Observers have speculated that General Valery Gerasimov could be ousted amid the ongoing government shakeup.
2 Min read

Putin Visits Military HQ Overseeing Ukraine War Operations

It was the Russian leader's second visit to the military command center in the past month.
1 Min read

Putin Visits Military HQ for Ukraine Offensive – Kremlin

Army chief of staff Valery Gerasimov met with Putin to update him on the state of the Ukraine offensive.
1 Min read