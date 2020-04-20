Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Hundreds Rally Against Coronavirus Lockdown in Southern Russia

Footage on social media from the scene showed a large gathering. Elina Sugarova / TASS

Around 500 demonstrators have gathered in the southern Russian city of Vladikavkaz to protest against job losses and lack of information about the coronavirus outbreak, Russia’s MBKh News website reported Monday.

National Guard troops have been deployed at the scene and at least three people, including the organizers, have been detained, the outlet added.

“I didn’t make up this disease and there’s one treatment: stay home,” Vyacheslav Bitarov, the governor of Russia’s republic of North Ossetia, was quoted as telling protesters in an attempt to get them to disperse.

Footage on social media from the scene showed a large gathering in apparent violation of social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus. At least one video showed security officers dragging a protester away from the heart of the rally.

Unconfirmed reports said that up to 1,500 residents took part in the rally. 

The unrest in Vladikavkaz follows anti-isolation protests in another North Ossetia town, Digora, that drew around 100 people earlier in April.

North Ossetia had reported 145 coronavirus cases and two deaths as of Monday. Russia had reported a total of 47,121 coronavirus cases — 10th in the world — and 405 deaths.

Read more about: Coronavirus , North Ossetia

Read more

WEEKEND PROFILE

Meet the Activist-Doctor Who Has Become the Kremlin’s Loudest Coronavirus Critic

Anastasiya Vasilyeva says she is trying to protect Russia’s first line of defense against the pandemic.
walking back

Moscow Won’t Require QR Code Coronavirus Lockdown Passes, for Now

The city will reconsider the QR code system if the coronavirus situation worsened or self-isolation violations increased.
STARK WARNINGS

Analysts Fear the Economic Impact of Russia’s April Coronavirus Shutdown Will Be Catastrophic

Growth is set to crash and unemployment to jump sharply, as Putin extends paid holiday until the end of April.
HEAVY DEFEAT

Russia’s Football Clubs Losing Almost $2M Every Day

As the Russian Premier League extends its season suspension until May 31, losses mount for elite football clubs.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.