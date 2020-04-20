Hundreds Rally Against Coronavirus Lockdown in Southern Russia

Around 500 demonstrators have gathered in the southern Russian city of Vladikavkaz to protest against job losses and lack of information about the coronavirus outbreak, Russia’s MBKh News website reported Monday.

National Guard troops have been deployed at the scene and at least three people, including the organizers, have been detained, the outlet added. “I didn’t make up this disease and there’s one treatment: stay home,” Vyacheslav Bitarov, the governor of Russia’s republic of North Ossetia, was quoted as telling protesters in an attempt to get them to disperse.

Со стороны ул. Горького люди тоже пытаются пройти на площадь Свободы. #Владикавказ pic.twitter.com/GTXzvsJP6z — Алик Пухаев (@rajdianos) April 20, 2020

Footage on social media from the scene showed a large gathering in apparent violation of social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus. At least one video showed security officers dragging a protester away from the heart of the rally.