Russian Strategic Bomber Crashes in Siberia, Killing 1 Crew Member

A Russian strategic bomber crashed during a routine flight over the Siberian region of Irkutsk, killing one of the crew members, regional authorities said early Friday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry initially reported the crash of the Tu-22M3 bomber late Thursday, saying the crew managed to eject from the aircraft.

“The plane crashed in an uninhabited area. There is no damage on the ground,” Russia’s Defense Ministry was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency.