Russian Air Force Flies Nuclear-Capable Bombers Near Alaska

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that the air force performed a scheduled flight of two nuclear-capable Tu-95ms bombers over neutral waters near Alaska, with the U.S. military saying the warplanes were not seen as a threat.

The Su-95ms were escorted by a Su-35s and a Su-30sm fighter jet of the Russian aerospace forces during the 15-hour flight, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Video shared by the military showed the aircraft taking off at night, refueling in mid-air during the day and landing at an undisclosed airfield during the night.

“Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic seas, as well as the Pacific Ocean,” the Russian military said.