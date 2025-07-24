Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Military Planes Spotted Near Alaska During Patrol Mission

A U.S. fighter jet shadowing a Russian bomber. U.S. Department of Defense

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said that it spotted Russian military aircraft flying near Alaska on Tuesday, with Russia’s Defense Ministry later confirming its air force carried out a routine patrol in the area.

While the aircraft did not enter U.S. or Canadian sovereign airspace, NORAD said it did enter the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, a stretch of international airspace where foreign aircraft are monitored for national defense purposes.

NORAD did not specify the number or type of aircraft involved, but emphasized that the activity was “not seen as a threat.” Russian military flights in the area occur regularly and are closely tracked, the command said.

According to a statement later issued by Russia’s Defense Ministry, Tu-95MS strategic bombers carried out a planned 15-hour patrol over international waters of the Bering Sea.

The bombers were accompanied by Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets and performed mid-air refueling during the mission. At various stages of the flight, the aircraft were shadowed by foreign fighter jets, the ministry said.

A video released by the military showed two F-16 aircraft flying near the Russian planes.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the flights were conducted “in strict accordance with international airspace regulations” and noted that its long-range aviation crews routinely operate over neutral waters of the Arctic, Pacific Ocean and other maritime zones.

NORAD also tracked similar Russian flights in April. Last September, the U.S. military released a video of what it called “unsafe, unprofessional” behavior by a Russian Su-35 near Alaska.

Read more about: United States , Air Force , Defense Ministry

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Air Force Flies Nuclear-Capable Bombers Near Alaska

NORAD detected and tracked the four Russian warplanes, which it said did not enter American or Canadian airspace.
1 Min read

U.S. Man Wanted for Child Pornography Possession Confirms Joining Russian Military

Wilmer Puello-Mota is believed to have fled the United States in violation of a court order while awaiting trial in Rhode Island for possession of child...
2 Min read

Russia, China Conduct Strategic Bomber Patrol Near Alaska

American and Canadian fighter jets were dispatched to escort the four strategic bombers as they flew near U.S. territory.
2 Min read

Belousov Discusses Ukraine War With U.S. Defense Secretary

Russia's Defense Ministry said the phone conversation between the two defense chiefs took place "at the initiative of the American side."
1 Min read