Belousov Discusses Ukraine War With U.S. Defense Secretary

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin spoke by phone on Tuesday to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that Belousov and Austin had "exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine," noting the conversation took place "at the initiative of the American side."

"Andrei Belousov pointed to the danger of further escalation of the situation in connection with the ongoing supply of U.S. weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," it continued. "Other issues were also discussed."