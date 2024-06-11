New Russian Defense Minister Meets Pro-War Bloggers

Russia’s newly appointed Defense Minister Andrei Belousov met with a group of military bloggers on Monday, a gesture that observers said showed that the Kremlin seeks to use his appointment to boost support from military commentators.

Belousov, who replaced longtime Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, met with leading correspondents covering the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine, including military reporters from state television channels.

“Almost two hours of live communication on all topical issues. No restrictions or prohibitions. We discussed everything,” war correspondent Alexander Kots said of the meeting.

Alexander Sladkov, a reporter from the state-owned Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK), called the conversation “open” and “interesting.”

“The impressions are very positive. I noticed that the minister has full information about what is happening, despite recently taking office,” said military observer Daniil Bezsonov.