U.S. Man Wanted for Child Pornography Possession Confirms Joining Russian Military

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Monday published an interview with a former Massachusetts city councilman who is wanted in the United States on child pornography charges, an apparent confirmation of previous reports that he fled the U.S. and enlisted in the Russian army.

Wilmer Puello-Mota, a former city councilman in Holyoke, Massachusetts, is believed to have fled the United States in January in violation of a court order while awaiting trial in Rhode Island for possession of child pornography.

Puello-Mota soon resurfaced in Russian military videos showing the capture of the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka in February. Russian regional authorities in April published a video of what at the time appeared to be Puello-Mota inside an army enlistment office, but they identified him only as former U.S. soldier “Will.”

Like the previous videos featuring Puello-Mota, the Russian Defense Ministry’s video published on Monday refers to the American only by his first name and makes no mention of the criminal charges against him in the United States.

“I’m Will, I’m from Massachusetts,” Puello-Mota said in the five-minute video interview wearing full combat gear. “My callsign is ‘Boston’.”