China, Russia Stage Pacific Navy Drills 

China and Russia have launched joint naval drills in the Pacific, the Russian military announced Thursday as the countries pursue a “no-limits” relationship to counter the global dominance of the United States and its regional allies.

Russian and Chinese destroyers and other warships carried out live fire training and helicopter deck flights, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The warship crews also practiced joint tactical maneuvering and ship-to-ship communications as part of what Russia’s military calls joint patrols.

“The patrols’ objectives are to strengthen naval cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China, maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, monitor waters and protect maritime economic activity,” it said.