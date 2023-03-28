Russian Navy Fires Anti-Ship Missiles at Mock Targets in Sea of Japan

Russia's Defence Ministry said Tuesday that its navy had fired test anti-ship missiles at mock targets in the Sea of Japan during military exercises.

Russia's Pacific Fleet drills came a week after Tokyo's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Ukraine.

Moscow holds regular naval drills off its Pacific coast, but Tokyo said these had been "increasing" and that it was "closely" monitoring Russian military activity in the area.

"In the waters of the Sea of Japan, missile boats of the Pacific Fleet fired Moskit cruise missiles at a mock enemy sea target," the Russian Defence Ministry said on Telegram early on Tuesday, adding that two ships had taken part in the exercise.

"The target, located at a distance of about 100 kilometers, was successfully targeted by a direct hit from two Moskit cruise missiles."