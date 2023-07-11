Russian Draft Officer, Ex-Submarine Commander Gunned Down in Krasnodar

A senior Russian draft officer and former submarine commander accused by Kyiv of being behind missile attacks on Ukraine has been shot and killed in southern Russia, authorities said late Monday.

Captain Stanislav Rzhitsky, 42, served as deputy head of the Krasnodar city administration’s mobilization department when he was reported as having been gunned down during a morning run.

Law enforcement authorities have launched a murder investigation after Rzhitsky’s body was discovered on a city street with gunshot wounds.

The head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered his regional subordinate to report back on the results of the investigation.