Kazakhstan Set to Ban Russian Presenter Over Ukraine Tirade

Kazakhstan has admonished a pro-Kremlin television presenter after he unleashed a tirade against the ex-Soviet country over its perceived distancing from Moscow since Russian troops invaded Ukraine. Central Asia's richest country, Kazakhstan shares a land border with Russia, has a significant ethnic Russian minority and was forced to call in troops from a Russia-led bloc to quell unprecedented unrest in January. But the country of 19 million has stayed neutral on Ukraine and is toning down commemorations of a holiday marking Soviet victory over Nazi Germany that holds strong symbolic importance for Russian leader Vladimir Putin. A statement distributed by Kazakhstan's foreign ministry late Wednesday said comments made by Tigran Keosayan, Russian presenter, film director and husband of Russia Today editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, "poison the atmosphere of good neighborly relations" between the two countries.

"I believe he will be included in the list of persons undesirable for entry into Kazakhstan," the statement quoted foreign ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov as saying. Keosayan made the comments in a video on his YouTube channel, where he questioned responses to the invasion of Ukraine among former Soviet countries, including ally Kazakhstan.

'Think seriously'