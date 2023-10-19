Support The Moscow Times!
Kazakhstan Says Blocked Export of 106 Military Goods to Russia

Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebay.

Kazakhstan has restricted the export of more than 100 military products to neighboring Russia, a senior trade official told local media Thursday. 

Kazakhstan has faced repeated accusations of helping its ally Russia obtain sanctioned goods that can be used to aid Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine despite Astana’s vows to avoid helping Moscow circumvent Western economic penalties.

Kairat Torebayev, Kazakhstan’s deputy trade minister, told the zakon.kz news outlet that his government had halted the sale of 106 military goods to Russia “in connection with the global situation.”

“These are drones, internal parts, specialized electronics, chips and similar products,” Torebayev was quoted as saying.

With Western nations seeking to crack down on the re-export of sensitive goods by third countries to Russia, Kazakhstan’s leadership has vowed to comply with the Russian sanctions.

Kazakhstan has also sought to distance itself from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has not recognized the partially occupied regions of Ukraine as part of Russia.

