Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Two Kazakh, Turkish Airlines Suspend Russia Flights

By AFP
Air Astana, which operates flights to several destinations in Russia said it was seeking to "restore flights as soon as possible." Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

Kazakhstan's national airline Air Astana and Turkish budget airline Pegasus Airlines said Friday they were temporary suspending flights to Russia, following sanctions imposed on Moscow over what it calls a "military operation" in Ukraine.

The companies made the decision because of uncertainties over insurance of aircraft bound for Russia, they said in separate press releases.

Air Astana, which operates flights to several destinations in Russia said it was seeking to "restore flights as soon as possible."

Pegasus Airlines said that its flights to Russia will be suspended from March 13 to 27. 

The Turkish airline said this measure was linked to "operational risks" due to the sanctions imposed by the European Union. 

As a result of Western sanctions, the insurances of air carriers operating flights to Russia are no longer valid. 

To continue operating requires state financial guarantees, like Israel has done for its airlines operating flights to Russia. 

Britain, Canada, the European Union and the United States have suspended flights to Russia and closed their airspace to Russian aircraft as part of sanctions.

Russia retaliated, blocking airlines from those countries from flying over its territory.

Air links are still open from some countries to and from Russia, including Turkey, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Read more about: Sanctions , Turkey , Kazakhstan

Read more

strengthening ties

Trash Discovery Shows Turkey Eyes Putin’s Anti-Sanctions Network

Officials discussed access for Turkey’s banks to the Russian messaging system, as well as extending MIR’s use to more Turkish lenders.
Erdogan

Moscow Calls Ankara’s New Restrictions on Russian Food Imports ‘One-Sided’

Moscow has called Turkey's new rules for agricultural imports from Russia “unilateral,” denying any action that would have caused such a “mirror”...
Agriculture

Russia Eases Sanctions on Turkey

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an order lifting most sanctions on agricultural imports from Turkey today.
Turkey

Putin Thanks Kazakh President for Help in Russian-Turkish Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev for his help in healing Turkish-Russian ties, the RBC news outlet reported...

Russian media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.