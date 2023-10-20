Kazakhstan Denies Ban on Exports to Russia

Kazakhstan's trade ministry has denied banning the exports of goods to Russia as part of Western sanctions after an official said more than 100 items including drones were prohibited.

On Thursday, Deputy Trade Minister Kairat Torebayev was quoted by local media as saying that the ex-Soviet state has banned the export to Russia of 106 goods including "drones, their electronic components, special equipment and chips."

Local Kazakh media outlets reported that the ban would only apply to products "linked to the war."

The quotes came amid suspicions that Russia was circumventing Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine by receiving goods via third countries, including Kazakhstan, a former ex-Soviet republic in Central Asia.