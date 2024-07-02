Aral Sea Disaster Stunts Youth Development – Study

The toxic environment near the former Aral Sea in Central Asia has led to impaired growth and reduced levels of reproductive hormones among local young people, the state-run TASS news agency reported Tuesday, citing a joint study by Russian and Uzbek scientists.

Once the world's fourth-largest lake, the Aral Sea — located between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan — started drying up in the 1960s as Soviet irrigation projects overdrew water from the rivers that fed into it. Today, the former sea is home to the Aralkum desert, which harbors toxic substances carried there by agricultural wastewater.

To assess the ecological disaster’s impact on young people, researchers from St. Petersburg Electrotechnical University and Karakalpak State University selected 609 volunteers aged 18-25 from two areas near the former sea.