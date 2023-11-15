The Soviets Conducted Dozens of 'Peaceful' Nuclear Explosions. Their Radioactive Contamination Lingers On.

"I have seen the dead forest with my own eyes, it's a very eerie sensation,” Andrei Ozharovsky, a nuclear physicist and antinuclear campaigner, told The Moscow Times. “The explosion happened in the 1970s — but in one direction, for about two or three kilometers, there are still dead trees standing. Coniferous trees, the taiga, are of course particularly sensitive to beta-radioactive substances, which are abundantly present in the aftermath of a nuclear explosion.” This is how Ozharovsky remembers his visit this summer to the Kraton-3 nuclear explosion site 50 kilometers from the village of Aykhal in Far East Russia's republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Here in 1978, a blast ordered by the Soviet Geology Ministry for the deep study of the Earth's crust rocked the area, creating a radioactive cloud that enveloped 80 workers. “[It was] a horrifying situation with the radioactive products bursting out of the cavity of the nuclear explosion from several hundred meters underground and covering the settlement of the nuclear testers,” Ozharovsky said. “So the atomic workers themselves suffered from what they had done — a scene straight out of Shakespeare.” Russia’s decision to de-ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, the landmark 1996 agreement that established a global consensus against nuclear explosions for both military and peaceful purposes, has raised fears about whether Moscow is seriously considering reviving its nuclear tests. Meanwhile, the legacy of over 100 “peaceful” nuclear explosions conducted in Soviet times might still be not fully realized — especially with the lack of monitoring of sites where detonations did not go according to plan.

A rusty sign reads "No-go area" at the Kraton-3 nuclear explosion site in the republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Andrei Ozharovsky

The Soviet peaceful nuclear explosions program was carried out between 1965 and 1988, starting eight years after the United States launched similar tests. It pursued multiple objectives including canal construction, ore fragmentation and the creation of underground cavities for waste storage, with the Soviet physicist Yuly Khariton remarking that “a nuclear detonation is capable of creation.” Apart from attempts to integrate nuclear powerful explosive potential into the national economy, Ozharovsky said the Soviet Union and the U.S.'s turn toward potentially problematic tests was a result of “nuclear romanticism.” “It seemed [at that time] that nuclear energy would provide a reliable, inexhaustible source of energy that could be used in various spheres of human life,” Ozharovsky said, comparing it to other innovations of the time such as German radioactive toothpaste, which is today seen as an example of radioactive quackery. “People, without asking themselves what the consequences could be, considered nuclear to be something new and progressive, thus inherently good. But of course, they were mistaken,” the expert said. In the republic of Sakha alone, two of the 12 explosions resulted in the accidental release of radioactive substances. Questions remain to this day over who should be responsible for monitoring these long-abandoned sites. Ozharovsky’s measurements taken at the Kraton-3 site this year and shared with The Moscow Times showed increased radiation dose rates up to 0.5-1.4 microsievert per hour at some locations — with the normal level in the forest of just 0.08. He also detected Cesium-137, a nuclear fission byproduct well known from the Chernobyl disaster. The 1974 Crystal underground nuclear explosion detonated just 2 kilometers north of the village of Udachny in Sakha. The blast, which was carried out to create a disposal facility for the diamond mining industry, spewed a radioactive cloud over several kilometers. Ozharovsky did not record increased radiation levels here, likely because of the site’s reclamation by Russian diamond-mining giant Alrosa in 2006. Dangerous substances were sealed beneath a protective gravel sarcophagus approximately the height of a three-story building. While this solution might work for some time, it is not permanent.

Soviet nuclear explosion sites and nearby villages, republic of Sakha. MT