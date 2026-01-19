Scam Saga Ends as Legal Buyer Receives Singer Larisa Dolina’s Apartment Keys

Pop singer Larisa Dolina was forced to vacate her former Moscow apartment under court orders, ending a months-long standoff surrounding the “scam” sale of the property that rattled Russia’s housing market.

“The keys have been handed over to us. Everyone has been removed from the residency registry,” Svetlana Sviridenko, a lawyer representing buyer Polina Lurye, told the Interfax news agency.

Lurye, a 34-year-old entrepreneur, bought the five-room apartment in Moscow’s prestigious Khamovniki district from Dolina in 2024. It was later discovered that the 70-year-old singer had been deceived into selling her apartment by fraudsters posing as FSB agents.

However, the scammers were also in contact with Lurye, who, unaware of the fraud scheme, paid them 112 million rubles ($1.4 million) for Donlina’s apartment.

A subsequent court battle between Lurye and Dolina over who rightfully held ownership of the Moscow apartment captured headlines in Russia for months, with three courts initially ruling in favor of Dolina.