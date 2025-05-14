‘Hey, Comrade Putin, Just Go’: Brazil’s Lula Urges Kremlin Leader to Join Istanbul Talks

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he plans to visit Russia to personally urge President Vladimir Putin to attend peace negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul, Brazilian media reported Wednesday.

The Kremlin has yet to confirm whether Putin will participate in Thursday’s talks, which the Russian leader himself proposed as a counteroffer to Western-backed calls for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. Zelensky, seemingly catching the Kremlin off guard, publicly challenged Putin to a face-to-face meeting in Istanbul.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to China, Lula said he would stop in Moscow on his way back to Brazil in an effort to press Putin to take part in negotiations.

“It costs me nothing to say, ‘Hey, comrade Putin, go to Istanbul and negotiate, come on,’” Lula was quoted as saying by Brazil’s state news agency Agencia Brasil.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later on Wednesday that he would inform the public whether Lula and Putin plan to meet. Last week, the Brazilian president attended Russia’s May 9 Victory Day parade on Red Square and held talks with Putin on expanding cooperation in nuclear energy, space and defense.