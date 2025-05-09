Brazil’s Lula Pitches ‘Strategic Partnership’ With Russia

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva offered Russian President Vladimir Putin wide-ranging cooperation on nuclear energy, defense and space during his first visit to Moscow in 15 years, the Kremlin said Friday.

Lula was among more than two dozen foreign leaders who attended the Victory Day military parade on Red Square, which the Kremlin promoted as a sign of continued international support more than three years into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“My visit today is aimed at strengthening the building of our strategic partnership,” Lula told Putin in the Kremlin, according to a Russian-language readout.

He expressed “great interest” in Russia’s small nuclear reactors and said his delegation had prepared bilateral memoranda on cooperation in energy, science and technology.

“We’re interested in discussing military, space, scientific, economic, educational and above all energy,” Lula said.