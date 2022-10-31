Putin Congratulates Brazil's Lula on Election Win, Says Hopes for 'Cooperation'

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday after the leftist ex-president narrowly won a divisive runoff against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

“The results of the vote have confirmed your high political authority,” Putin said in a telegram published by the Kremlin after Brazilian electoral officials called the election for Lula with 50.9% of the vote versus 49.1% for Bolsonaro.

“I expect that through our joint efforts we will ensure the further development of constructive Russian-Brazilian cooperation on all fronts.”

Brazil is a member of the BRICS cross-continental group of emerging economies that also comprises Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine made Russia the world’s most-sanctioned country, has pushed for stronger ties with BRICS nations as economic penalties from the West forced Moscow to seek new markets.

Lula, who left office in 2010 as the most popular president in Brazilian history, fell into disgrace when he was imprisoned for 18 months on controversial, since-quashed corruption charges, and now returns for an unprecedented third term at age 77.

All eyes will now be on how Bolsonaro and his supporters react to the result, after months of alleging — without evidence — that Brazil's electronic voting system is plagued by fraud and that the courts, media and other institutions had conspired against his far-right movement.

