Sanctions-Hit Russia Starts Stripping Aircraft for Parts – Reuters

Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot has started stripping its passenger aircraft for parts after Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine it off from foreign equipment and servicing it heavily relies on, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing four unnamed aviation industry sources.

Russia's 2030 aviation industry strategy envisions the “partial dismantling” of a portion of foreign-made aircraft to keep two-thirds of the country's fleet airworthy until 2025.

At least one almost brand new Airbus A350 and the Russian-built Sukhoi Superjet 100 are grounded and being disassembled, Reuters cited one source as saying.

Equipment from some of Aeroflot’s Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s is also being taken to keep other planes airworthy.

These are the first detailed examples of what aviation experts predict to be the cannibalization of Russia-based planes as the impact of Western sanctions becomes more apparent.