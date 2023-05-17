Alarm Over Russian Airlines Flying Expired Spare Parts

Russian airlines performed 2,000 flights on Western aircraft with expired parts last year as sanctions acutely hit the country's air sector, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday, citing federal transportation authorities.

Viktor Basargin, the head of state transportation watchdog Rostransnadzor, shared the alarming figure with the lower-house State Duma's Transport Committee behind closed doors.

He noted that unscheduled inspections at several hundred airlines have revealed a shortage of components and significant delays with deliveries.

“We have recorded many instances of aviation equipment being operated with violations that directly affect flight safety,” Basargin was quoted as saying without specifying whether the 2,000 figure concerned commercial or all types of flights.

“Some specific products are simply impossible to bring in.”