Russia Using Chinese Engines to Make Attack Drones – Reuters

Russia has been using Chinese-made engines to produce long-range attack drones for deployment in Ukraine since at least mid-2023, Reuters reported Friday, citing European intelligence sources.

The Russian company IEMZ Kupol was said to have manufactured over 2,500 Garpiya-A1 drones between July 2023 and July 2024. The Garpiya drone has a maximum takeoff weight of under 300 kilograms and a range of 1,500 kilometers.

According to a European intelligence agency cited by Reuters, the Garpiya “closely resembles” Iranian-designed Shahed drones but is powered by Limbach L-550 E engines. Originally designed by an unidentified German company, the engines are now produced by the Chinese firm Xiamen Limbach.

In December, the U.S. sanctioned IEMZ Kupol over its production of anti-aircraft defense equipment and kamikaze attack drones. IEMZ Kupol is a subsidiary of Almaz-Antey, Russia’s largest defense contractor, which has also been sanctioned.