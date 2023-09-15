Shopping Malls in Central Russia Converted Into Drone Plants

A shopping mall in the Russian city of Izhevsk is set to be converted into a drone production facility, the third such repurposing in the city over the past year, local activists said Friday.

The Russian drone manufacturer Aeroscan recently purchased Izhevsk’s Stolitsa shopping mall and notified its tenants that their leases would be terminated by Oct. 15, according to the Udmurtia Protiv Korruptsii (Udmurtia Against Corruption) activist group.

Last year, Aeroscan bought another mall in Izhvesk and ordered its tenants to vacate the premises by Jan. 31, 2023, local media reported at the time.

A change.org petition against repurposing the mall for drone production warned that “this creates a precedent to place hazardous production inside a dense residential area.”