Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Shopping Malls in Central Russia Converted Into Drone Plants

Drones made by Izhevsk Unmanned Systems. supercam.aero

A shopping mall in the Russian city of Izhevsk is set to be converted into a drone production facility, the third such repurposing in the city over the past year, local activists said Friday.

The Russian drone manufacturer Aeroscan recently purchased Izhevsk’s Stolitsa shopping mall and notified its tenants that their leases would be terminated by Oct. 15, according to the Udmurtia Protiv Korruptsii (Udmurtia Against Corruption) activist group.

Last year, Aeroscan bought another mall in Izhvesk and ordered its tenants to vacate the premises by Jan. 31, 2023, local media reported at the time.

A change.org petition against repurposing the mall for drone production warned that “this creates a precedent to place hazardous production inside a dense residential area.”

Similarly, the activists reported last week that another drone maker, the Izhevsk Unmanned Systems Research and Production Company (IZHBS), bought the shopping mall Novyi Dom.

A separate change.org petition slammed that purchase, saying “defense companies that can’t build anything themselves simply convert civilian facilities for their needs.”

IZHBS, which is under Western sanctions, has reportedly been recruiting engineers and other workers throughout the city.

Meanwhile, Aeroscan’s owner Nikita Zakharov — who is the son of Alexander Zakharov, co-owner of the Lancet kamikaze drone maker — had previously floated the idea of repurposing shopping malls into drone production facilities as far back as in 2020, according to local media.

Zakharov revisited his initial proposal last year later after Western brands vacated Russian malls as part of a mass corporate exodus in retaliation to the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s state media watchdog blocked access to Udmurtia Against Corruption’s website and its page on the social network Vkontakte following Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Read more about: Udmurtia , Drones

Read more

closed terminals

Flurry of Drone Attacks on Moscow Disrupts Russians' Summer Travel

The drone incidents, which authorities blame on Kyiv, are the latest impact of Moscow’s 18-month war on Ukraine on ordinary Russians.
2 Min read
cross-border incident

3 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russian Border Region – Governor

At least 12 other Belgorod region towns and villages have come under drone and artillery strikes in the past 24 hours, the governor said.
1 Min read
under attack

Drone Crashes Into Building in Central Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said several windows were smashed as a result of the crash, but no one was reported injured.
2 Min read
air defense

Three Drones Downed in Central Russia's Kaluga Region

Kaluga's governor said the drones were shot down in the south of the region, a few hundred kilometers southwest of Moscow.
1 Min read