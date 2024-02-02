Russian Journalist Kidnapped, Told to Stop Reporting About Combat Drone Production

A Russian journalist was kidnapped and threatened over his reporting on combat drone production in the central city of Izhevsk, a local Telegram news channel where the journalist works said Thursday.

Izhevsky Venik wrote that its reporter Alexander Skvortsov left his home around midnight on Sunday to pick up “exclusive materials from an informant.”

Three unidentified people were said to have shoved Skvortsov into a car, tied his hands, taped his mouth and took him to a basement where he was beaten.

One of the kidnappers reportedly warned the journalist that his family and colleagues would also face violence unless he stopped “talking sh*t about reputable people and [drone manufacturer] Zala Aero.”