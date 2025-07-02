Russian Companies See Sharp Rise in Wage Arrears

Wage arrears among Russian companies surged in early 2025, reflecting growing financial pressures on businesses across several key industries, according to a report from the General Confederation of Trade Unions obtained by the pro-Kremlin daily Izvestia.

While official government statistics indicate that wage arrears increased from 500 million rubles ($6 million) in January to 1.5 billion rubles ($18 million) by March, the trade union report estimates the actual total to be significantly higher — reaching 2.4 billion rubles ($30 million) in the first quarter of the year.

The largest arrears were recorded at DSK, a road construction company in the Tver region, which owed 608 million rubles ($8 million) to 3,657 employees as of late March.

Other notable cases included Shakhta Inskaya, an industrial equipment supplier in the Kemerovo region that failed to pay 65 million rubles ($800,000) to its workforce on time.

Rassvet, a food services company in the Tula region, owed 36 million rubles ($450,000) to its staff.

“The greatest volume of wage arrears was recorded in construction, manufacturing and water supply and waste management,” Dmitry Pishchalnikov, vice president of Opora Russia, an association representing small and medium-sized businesses, told Izvestia.