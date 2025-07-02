Khakassia Governor Vetoes Local Government Reform Bill

The head of the southern Siberian republic of Khakassia on Wednesday vetoed a controversial bill that would do away with the region’s two-tier system of local governance and consolidate power under a centralized structure.

Regional head Valentin Konovalov, a member of the Communist Party, accused regional lawmakers from the ruling United Russia party of trying to undermine local self-governance. His own party unanimously opposed the proposed changes.

Federal lawmakers passed legislation in March allowing regions to dissolve lower-tier municipal governments and shift to a single-tier system. President Vladimir Putin signed the bill into law later that month, and it took effect on June 19.

Lawmakers in Khakassia’s regional legislature, where United Russia has a majority, responded by introducing and passing a regional bill to eliminate the lower tier of local government. But Konovalov vetoed it on the day it was set to come into force.

