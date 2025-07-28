Russia Plans $65M Patriotic Youth Center in Siberia

Officials in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk have unveiled plans for a $65 million youth center aimed at promoting patriotic education and state-approved values among Russian children and teenagers. According to a government tender published this week, the complex, dubbed the “Youth Palace,” will be built in a square along the Yenisei River in the city of Krasnoyarsk. The regional government is now accepting bids for the 5.2-billion-ruble project, which is expected to begin construction in 2026 and be completed by October 2028. The facility will serve as a flagship site for the Movement of the First, a Kremlin-backed youth organization created by presidential decree following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The movement seeks to involve young people in state-sanctioned volunteer efforts while promoting what President Vladimir Putin has called “traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.” The group received over $190 million in government funding in 2023, according to its former leader. The Youth Palace will comprise two buildings covering nearly 30,000 square meters. One building will house a concert hall, exhibition space, coworking areas and training centers focused on first aid, financial literacy and interethnic cultural dialogue. The second will feature labs for media, IT, automotive design and renewable energy, alongside classrooms for drone and robotics programs. Plans also call for a three-story training complex, on-site hotel-style accommodations and an outdoor “Patriot” park with zones for walking, extreme sports and military-themed activities.