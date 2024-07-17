Married Couple Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russia’s Belgorod Region

A young couple was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike while driving in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region, Russian authorities said Wednesday.
Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the latest attack took place in the village of Tserkovny, less than 10 kilometers from the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.
“As a result of a car fire, the couple died at the scene before the ambulance arrived,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems had “destroyed” a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region at around 1:35 p.m. Moscow time. It did not say whether there was any damage on the ground.
Gladkov later added that drones attacked four other towns in the region, damaging homes but not leading to any deaths or injuries.
On Tuesday, he announced that Russia’s military would set up checkpoints and restrict access to 14 border towns due to continuing cross-border attacks. The restrictions will take effect starting next Tuesday.
More than 200 civilians have been killed and 1,100 wounded in the Belgorod region since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022.
