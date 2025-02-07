Ukraine Offers Humanitarian Corridor for Russian Civilians in Seized Border Areas

Ukraine said Thursday it was ready to work with Moscow in opening a humanitarian corridor for Russian civilians stranded in border areas captured by its army.
More than 1,500 civilians are estimated to be still living in areas of Russia's southwestern Kursk region that Ukraine's army seized in a shock cross-border offensive launched in August.
Anger at the Russian authorities has since been growing among those who have lost contact with family members believed to be trapped without communication on the other side of the front line.
"We are ready to open a humanitarian corridor from the Kursk region to... Russia in response to an official request of the Russian Federation," the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement to AFP.
"Apparently, the Russians do not want such a humanitarian corridor because we have not received a corresponding request from them," the presidency said, accusing Moscow of "indifference" to the fate of its own citizens.
The offer to help facilitate their return comes as the Russian military said Ukrainian forces had attempted a fresh offensive in Kursk, with Zelensky praising his fighters who have controlled swaths of Russian territory for the last six months.
Russia has been clawing back territory, but Ukraine still occupies dozens of border settlements around the regional hub of Sudzha.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.