Ukraine Says It Shot Down Russian Su-35 Fighter Jet Over Kursk Region

Ukraine said Saturday that its forces shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet over the Kursk region.
Russia pushed Ukrainian troops out of the Kursk region in late April, months after Kyiv launched a bold cross-border offensive there in August 2024.
"This morning, on June 7, 2025, as a result of a successful Air Force operation in the Kursk direction, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down," the Ukrainian Air Force said on its Telegram channel.
The Air Force published aerial footage showing what it says is the downed jet, its wreckage in flames.
It did not specify how or exactly where the aircraft was shot down.
The Moscow Times could not independently verify the claims.
Pepel, a local news outlet based in Russia’s Belgorod region, reported that the jet crashed in the Kornevsky district of the Kursk region.
The Russian pro-war Telegram channel Fighterbomber said that the pilot survived the crash.
The Sukhoi Su-35 is among Russia’s most advanced fourth-generation fighters.
Russia is believed to have lost at least seven Su-35s since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, either to friendly fire, crashing or Ukrainian forces shooting them down.
