Russia Says 7 Wounded Northwest of Moscow After Ukrainian Attack

Ukrainian drone debris triggered a fire in an apartment block northwest of Moscow, wounding seven people, Russian authorities said Friday.

The nighttime attack at Tver, a city some 180 kilometers (110 miles) from the Russian capital, came amid a heightened drone campaign by Ukraine as peace efforts drag on.

The regional interim Governor Vitaly Korolyov said on Telegram that six adults and a child were injured and around 20 people had to be evacuated from the apartment block in the city of more than 400,000 people.

"At Tver, we are battling the consequences of the fall of debris from a drone on a residential building," he said.

An AFP video from the site showed a damaged apartment block, with burnt-out windows across a few floors, while a CCTV overnight footage showed a drone crashing into the building.

"We saw a huge flame. It was a very strong flame. It was only later, after the fire was extinguished, that we could see what a tragedy it was and what had happened there," Natalia, who lives in a neighboring house, told AFP.

A circus close to the apartment block was also hit, according to AFP's video.

Ukraine, which has been fighting off near daily shelling and aerial attacks since the start of Russia's assault in February 2022, has launched drone strikes that it says target Russian military and energy infrastructure.

The Russian army said it had intercepted 90 Ukrainian drones overnight.

This comes after one of Kyiv's largest attempted barrages on Russia of the war Thursday, when almost 300 drones were shot down.