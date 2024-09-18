Drone Strikes Trigger Explosions, Evacuations in Russia’s Tver Region

Ukrainian drone attacks sparked large fires and prompted a partial evacuation in northwestern Russia’s Tver region on Wednesday, following reports of a major strike on a Russian weapons stockpile.

“A fire started in Toropets, Tver region, as a result of falling debris from a drone that was repelled by air defense forces,” the Tver regional administration said early Wednesday. Toropets is home to more than 11,000 people.

Tver region Governor Igor Rudenya later ordered a “partial evacuation” near the fire site. While authorities did not specify the target of the attack, local officials urged residents not to share images of the aftermath on social media.

Despite these warnings, eyewitness videos posted on social media showed large explosions lighting up the night sky and continuing into the morning.