Russia Floats National Guard, Police Deployment in Contested Ukrainian Regions After Kyiv’s Withdrawal

A senior Kremlin official has proposed a post-war arrangement that would see Russian National Guard and police forces replacing Russian troops in contested Ukrainian territories should Kyiv agree to a U.S.-backed peace proposal, the Kommersant business newspaper reported Friday.

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov maintained that Moscow would only accept Ukraine’s full withdrawal from the remaining 13% of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions not under Russian control.

“After that, there can be discussions about what will happen next. It’s entirely possible that there will be no military presence — neither Russian nor Ukrainian,” Ushakov told Kommersant.

“But there will be the National Guard, our police, everything necessary to maintain order and organized life,” he stressed.

The potential shift in strategy follows increasing pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump for a peace settlement that would involve significant territorial concessions from Ukraine.

U.S.-led talks have hit a point of contention around the idea of a neutral “demilitarized zone” in the Donetsk and Luhansk, known as Donbas, which Kyiv insists on maintaining its sovereignty over.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed back against the idea of ceding any part of Donbas, but allowed that the issue could be put to a public vote.

“Whether through elections or a referendum, there must be a position from the people of Ukraine,” Zelensky told reporters Thursday.