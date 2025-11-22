Ukraine, U.S. to Start Talks in Switzerland on Trump's Plan to End War

Ukraine and the U.S. will soon meet in Switzerland to discuss Washington's plan for ending the war with Russia, Kyiv said Saturday, as it seeks to fix the draft that heeds to some of Moscow's hardline demands.

U.S. President Donald Trump gave Ukraine less than a week to approve the 28-point plan to end the nearly four-year conflict, which would see the invaded country ceding territory, cutting its army, and pledging to never join NATO.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's European allies, who were not included in drafting the agreement, said the plan requires “additional work” as they scrambled at the G20 summit in South Africa to come up with a counter-offer to Trump's plan to beef up Kyiv's positions.

“In the coming days, consultations will take place with partners regarding the steps needed to end the war,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said, after he issued a decree stating Ukraine's team for the talks, which will be led by his top aide, Andriy Yermak.

“Our representatives know how to defend Ukraine's national interests and what is necessary to prevent Russia from launching a third invasion,” Zelensky added.

The wartime leader was also holding rounds of phone calls with European counterparts, as he earlier promised to work around the clock to ensure the final peace agreement will protect Ukraine's future.

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's security council secretary who is also on board for the talks, earlier indicated Switzerland as a location for the deliberations.

“This is another stage of the dialogue that has been ongoing in recent days and is primarily aimed at aligning our vision for the next steps,” added Umerov, formerly a defense minister. He previously led a few rounds of negotiations with Russia in Turkey, which only yielded prisoner exchanges and bodies repatriations.

Zelensky's decree also said the negotiations will include “representatives of the Russian Federation.” There was no immediate confirmation from Russia whether it would join the talks.