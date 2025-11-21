Ukraine Risks Losing Dignity or U.S. Support, Zelensky Says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed Friday that he would not "betray" his country as he publicly pushed back against a U.S. plan that would end the war on terms widely seen as favorable to Russia, even at the risk, he said, of alienating Washington.

In an address, Zelensky said he would present "arguments" and "alternatives" to the 28-point proposal drafted by the Trump administration, which stunned Kyiv and its European partners when details leaked earlier this week.

That draft plan, seen by AFP, would reportedly require Ukraine to cede territory, drastically reduce the size of its military, pledge never to join NATO and hold snap elections. Russia, meanwhile, would not only be allowed to keep the land its forces have seized but also receive sanctions relief and rejoin the G8.

Zelensky warned that Ukraine faced one of the "most difficult moments" in its history and was being pressed to choose between "the loss of dignity" or "the risk of losing a key partner." He recalled February 2022, saying: "We did not betray Ukraine then, and we will not do so now."