Zelensky Makes Last-Ditch Plea for U.S. Aid as Russia Claims Advances

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held last-ditch talks in Washington to plead for continued U.S. aid Tuesday, as Russia claimed advances on the battlefront and scornfully dismissed the impact of Western help for Kyiv. After Zelensky met the leaders of both parties in the U.S. Senate, Democratic Majority leader Chuck Schumer warned that Ukraine needed the aid quickly to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory. Zelensky then went on to the House of Representatives to confer with the Republican speaker, Mike Johnson, and was later set to move to the White House for one-on-one talks with President Joe Biden and a joint press conference. "He made it clear and we all made it clear that if we lose, Putin wins," Schumer said after the talks with Zelensky, who wore a black sweater with a small Ukrainian trident symbol, and olive-green military trousers.

Watch: Zelensky just finished meeting with senators and exited.



Schumer: “very good and productive meeting”



Zelensky did not stop. pic.twitter.com/Vleb3K5wdy — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) December 12, 2023

The trip — coming as Ukraine's main phone operator suffered what it said was a massive hacking attack — represents a desperate bid by Zelensky to keep Ukraine's key international backer from drifting away. But while Zelensky won a round of applause from senators, Republicans are increasingly lukewarm about the need to support Ukraine. They are blocking Biden's request for $60 billion in new military aid unless he agrees to measures on U.S.-Mexico border security and immigration reform — one of the most intractable issues in U.S. politics. The White House has warned that money for Ukraine will run out by the end of the year without a deal with Congress. In a speech Monday to U.S. military officials, Zelensky said that politics should not "betray" Ukraine's soldiers and he echoed Biden's frequent warning that the Ukrainian struggle against invasion has global implications. 'Deadlock' The Kremlin scoffed at the impact of U.S. support, echoing the arguments made by some senior Republicans who say that continuing the flood of weaponry to Ukraine would be futile after Kyiv's summer counteroffensive stalled. "It is important for everyone to understand: the tens of billions of dollars pumped into Ukraine did not help it gain success on the battlefield," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday. Putin said on Sunday that Ukraine was "running out" of arms because its defense industry was not able to produce enough.

Putin, with champagne: "Our military production is surging, we are making multiple times more weapons. Their (Ukraine's) resources are dwindling."



The West has to get its act together ASAP, otherwise there will be much greater celebrations in Moscow soon. pic.twitter.com/yThCZsLTRm — Janis Kluge (@jakluge) December 10, 2023